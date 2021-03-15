COVID cluster detected in high school

HYDERABAD

15 March 2021 20:00 IST

So far, 13 teachers, one student and a cook of Mancherial ZPHS have tested positive; school closed down

A cluster of 15 COVID-19 cases has been detected in Zilla Parishad High School, Mancherial. Those found positive for the novel coronavirus include 13 teachers, a student and a cook.

Health officials in the district came across the cluster after a teacher from the school was detected with the virus two days ago. As per standard protocol to know if more people are infected, 55 people from the school were examined on Monday. This measure helps in early detection of the infectious disease, early treatment, and containment of the virus.

Of those 55, as many as 14 tested positive for the virus. Macherial District Medical and Health Officer M. Neeraja said all 14 have mild form of COVID-19 and have been directed to remain in home isolation.

Contacts of the teachers, the cook and the student were asked to undergo tests on Tuesday to gauge further spread of the virus. Two Health teams have been put on the task of collecting samples.

Classes at the school had recently resumed for class 6 to 10 students. Officials of the Education department said classes were being conducted in two shifts.

“Sixth and ninth standard students attend classes in the morning while seventh and eighth standard students come in the afternoon. Tenth standard students have regular timings. These measures were taken to maintain physical distancing,” said District Education Officer S Venkateshwarlu.

He said only 60% of students are attending classes. The school was closed on second Saturday and Sunday.

The school would now be closed in view of the situation.