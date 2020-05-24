COVID claims four more lives in Telangana

HYDERABAD

24 May 2020 21:11 IST

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent says not everyone with co-morbidities die

Death of COVID-19 patients in Telangana crossed a grim milestone of 50 on Sunday. Four more people suffering from the infectious disease have died taking the toll to 53. The number of coronavirus positive cases too continued to rise as 41 more samples tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the deaths have been reported. After a lull of five days till May 18, the deaths have been on an upward trajectory from May 19. Among the COVID-19 patients whose death was reported on Sunday includes a 75-year-old man from Jagtial, a 72-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man who suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) too, and a 48-year-old woman who was also having Leukemia. The latter three are from Hyderabad.

Though the numbers are alarming, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital M. Raja Rao said that not everyone with co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and other such diseases die. Around 40% of the total patients have health complications.

“It is people with co-morbidities along with organ dysfunction who died. However, there are around 8-10 such cases who have recovered too. Besides, people with co-morbidities who were in intensive care unit (ICU) too have recovered,” Dr. Rao said.

Migrant cases rise

Of the 41 new cases reported on Sunday — 23 cases are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and one is from neighbouring Rangareddy district, there are 11 migrants and 6 foreign evacuees.

There has been steady increase in the number of migrants who tested positive. It is learnt that most of them have returned from Maharashtra. Till date, at least 130 of them have been detected with COVID-19. Officials said that their contacts are being traced.

Till date, a total of 1,854 cases have been reported from Telangana. Out of them, 709 are active cases, 1092 were discharged, and 53 people died. The number of active cases, which dipped to below 400 till May 13, is on the rise. It now stands at 709.