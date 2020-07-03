COVID cases reach record high of 1,892 in Telangana

HYDERABAD

03 July 2020 23:53 IST

1,658 test positive in GHMC area

The unabated surge in coronavirus cases continued with 1,892 testing positive in the State on Friday, the highest-ever for a day since the outbreak of virus-infected disease, as the total number of cases reached 20,462.

With eight more deaths of COVID patients reported during the day, the total deaths have gone up to 283.

As has been the trend, the number of cases in the GHMC area has gone up alarmingly to 1,658 on Friday with another 56 reported from Rangareddy, 44 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 41 from Warangal Rural, 20 from Sangareddy, 13 from Nalgonda and 12 from Mahabubnagar districts. In another 17 districts single-digit cases were reported.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare late on Friday night, the number of COVID -19 tests has crossed THE one-lakh mark and stood at 1,04,118 with 5,965 samples tested during the day. A total of 9,984 positive cases are active and 10,195 were discharged.

The health officials stated that one of the private laboratories have reported extremely high sample positivity rate. They said a particular lab has reported 2,672 positive cases against 3,726 samples tested. The positivity rate is 71.7 %, indicating gross variation and discrepancy in the notified positivity rate of COVID-19 till date. “The issue needs to be evaluated by an expert committee and until then the data of the said lab has been kept in abeyance”, the DPH officials said.