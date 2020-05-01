COVID cases surge in Telangana

There was a surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana as 22 cases were detected on Thursday. Three people suffering from the disease died taking the toll to 28 and 33 were discharged.

A cluster of cases was observed as the virus spread from two people who work in Malakpet Gunj, Pahadishareef to three shop owners and their family members. However, the State Health department did not mention the exact number of cases from the cluster. Of the 1,038 cases reported till April 30, 568 are active cases, 442 were discharged and 28 have died. From April 27 to 29, single digit cases were reported. However, 22 positive cases were confirmed on Thursday, all from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has alerted the State Health department over the spike in COVID cases. At a high level meeting held on Thursday, KCR issued directions to contain the spread of the virus in GHMC areas. Malakpet Gunj and Pahadishareef were declared containment zones.

One of the three casualties on Thursday was a 76-year-old man from Vanasthalipuram. Apart from COVID-19, he also suffered from ailments related to heart and kidneys.

Another was a 48-year-old man from Ramanthapur who died 12 hours after getting admitted to Gandhi Hospital. He suffered from hypertension, diabetes and pneumonia. The third was a 44-year-old woman from Durganagar, Jiyanguda. The woman was on ventilator support when she was brought to Gandhi Hospital and died six hours after admission. She too suffered from hypertension, diabetes and pneumonia.

Of the 33 people who were discharged was a 50-year-old doctor. He was admitted 20 days ago. The patient was given Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, and other medicines.

Meanwhile, crucial details about number of samples tested in the State was not displayed on the Telangana Health and Family Welfare department website on Thursday. Until Wednesday night, details about the total samples tested, number of positives, and other details were displayed.