COVID cases stay above 300 despite fewer tests

HYDERABAD

22 March 2021 23:50 IST

337 test positive on Sunday; 91 cases in Greater Hyderabad alone

The number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday dropped from Saturday’s numbers, but it still crossed the 300-mark for the fourth consecutive day.

From March 15, while over 60,000 samples are being put to test on a daily basis, testing on Sunday stood at 37,079 — a drop of almost 40%. Despite that, the cases remained high at 337. On Saturday, 394 cases had been recorded.

The number of infections in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits is also gradually rising — from 37 on March 15 to 81 on Saturday. On Sunday, GHMC’s share in the State’s total caseload was 91.

Apart from high number of COVID-positives from GHMC, the new 394 cases included 37 from Rangareddy, 28 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 18 from Nirmal, 12 from Sangareddy, 11 from Nizamabad and 10 from Karimnagar. No cases were recorded in Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally.

So far, a total of 96,50,662 samples have been tested, leading to the detection of 3,03,455 infections. Of the total cases, 2,958 are active while 2,98,826 have recovered. With two fresh COVID-related deaths, the toll has reached 1,671.

MLC tests positive

TRS MLC Puranam Satish tested positive for COVID-19 and he has appealed in a tweet to everyone who came in contact with him to remain in isolation and get tests done.

His announcement created a stir among MLCs who attended the Legislative Council on Saturday since he was present in the House that day.