COVID - 19 cases spike to 499

HYDERABAD

19 June 2020 22:53 IST

There was a quantum jump in the number of COVID – 19 positive cases on Friday with the State recording 499 cases in 24 hours. This marks the highest number of cases till date.

The number marks a significant spike, for, 352 cases were recorded on Thursday. The total number of cases recorded till date stands at 6,526.

Of the 499 cases, as many as 329 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, followed by 129 from the Rangareddy district.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as three COVID – 19 positive patients died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 198.

As was reported in these columns, the Telangana government embarked on conducting an additional 50,000 tests earlier this week in containment zones, and contacts of positive patients, and those with symptoms, among others, in an attempt to gauge the prevalence of coronavirus.

After a gap of one day, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday released data on the number of tests conducted in a day. As on Friday, the State tested as many as 2,477 samples bringing the cumulative tests till date to 50,569. Out of these 2,477 samples, 1,978 tested negative on Friday, bringing the percentage of those tested positive to 20%.

Data released by the government revealed that the highest number of COVID deaths were recorded in the 51- 60 age group with as many as 52 fatalities.

This was followed by the 61-70 age group with 48 deaths. The third highest number of 42 deaths were in the 41-50 age group. As many as 16 COVID positive patients in the 31-40 age group lost their lives.

The State government has identified as many as 34 hospitals for COVID treatment, and has earmarked 17,081 beds. Out of these, 976 beds are occupied. The number of vacant isolation beds in COVID hospitals is 10,970 and the number of vacant ventilator beds is 460.

As many as 10 government labs, including those at Gandhi Medical College, Osmania General Hospital and Government Fever Hospital, will be conducting COVID tests. Additionally, 18 private labs, including those at Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Vijaya Diagnostic Center in Himayath Nagar, American Institute of Pathology and Lab Sciences, Citizens Hospital in Serilingampally, Medcis Pathlabs in Anand Nagar have been authorised to conduct COVID tests.