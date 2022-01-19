COVID cases spike in rural districts too

HYDERABAD

COVID ICU, oxygen beds occupancy too increase gradually

Another spike in COVID-19 cases in Telanganawas observed, so were ICU admissions. The State has recorded 3,557 COVID cases on January 19 (Wednesday). This is the highest daily case load from June 2021. The infections are surging in rural districts too. Three more COVID patients have died.The patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) increased from 640 on Tuesday to 680, and oxygen beds occupancy increased from 1,033 to 1,135. With the spike in the cases, the beds occupancy too is increasing gradually.

Majority of the daily case load was registered from urban districts of the State until a few days ago. This has changed from Tuesday as the cases are gradually surging in other districts too.

The 3,557 new infections include 1,474 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 321 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 275 from Rangareddy, 130 from Hanamkonda, 123 from Sangareddy, 104 from Khammam. No districts have recorded the infections in single digits.

From March 2, 2020 to January 19 of this year, a total of 3.09 crore samples were put through COVID testing and 7,18,196 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 24,253 were active cases, 6,89,878 have recovered, and 4,065 people have died.