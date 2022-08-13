Covid cases see a decrease in Telangana

Staff Reporter
August 13, 2022 21:33 IST

Hyderabad

COVID cases in Telangana had decreased and on Saturday it came to 440 fresh cases, taking the active caseload to 3,551. Out of the new cases, 195 were reported from Hyderabad.

The Health bulletin issued by Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao stated that 28,899 samples were tested and the results of 579 are yet to be declared.

Total samples tested per million population was 9,93,552.  The recovery rate is 99.08% and the official death toll remains unchanged at 4,111 with no new fatality.

Officials said that patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without COVID positive reports can go to any notified Government COVID Hospital where the Government has made elaborate arrangements for testing and treatment. Based on the clinical requirements, beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in government hospitals.

