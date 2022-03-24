COVID cases rise to 72, State now has 637 active cases

DPH has cautioned the general public to continue to adhere to COVID protocols

There has been uptick in the COVID-19 cases across Telangana with 72 cases reported, as more number of tests were conducted at 22,072 and 859 results were awaited on Wednesday. This is against 53 cases reported the previous day with 19,681 tests conducted and 768 results awaited.

There are now 637 active cases across the State with 35 cases reported from GHMC, up from 30 cases a week ago. Nine cases have been reported from Rangareddy, up from five cases. Eight cases were reported from Mancherial, up from 4 last week.

No deaths have been reported and there were 50 recoveries taking the total number of those recovered to 7.86 lakh and those infected to 7.91 lakh. Total number of fatalities continue to remain at 4,111, according to the official bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

Vaccination

The total vaccination has crossed 6 crore with 1.36 lakh doses administered, including 81,735 taking the first dose, 50,482 taking the second dose and 3,986 the booster or the precaution dose. The 15-17 years’ group first dose coverage has been 88% with about 1.61 lakh taking the vaccine as against the target population of 18.4 lakh while the second dose coverage is 66% or about 12 lakh covered.

In the 12-14 years category, the first dose coverage has been 35% with little more than 4 lakh taking the vaccine as against the target population of 11.36 lakh

The DPH has cautioned the general public to continue to adhere to COVID protocols of face masking, hand hygiene and social distancing. Those having flu like symptoms of fever, cold or body aches can approach the nearest government facility for free testing and treatment, if need be. Helpline ‘104’ is available for any assistance and for making complaints about the private hospitals and labs, contact on whatsapp: 9154170960.