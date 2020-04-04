COVID cases rise to 272 in Telangana

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 272 as 43 new cases were detected on Saturday. Of the total 272 cases reported till date, 228 are active cases, 33 were discharged, and 11 people died due to coronavirus, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said. However, no deaths were reported on Saturday.

Nizamabad Collector C. Narayan Reddy said earlier in the day that one old man belonging to Yellammagutta area in the district headquarters town died of coronavirus ‘ symptoms’ within half an hour of admission to the Government General Hospital. The patient had no travel history.

On Saturday, one patient was discharged from Government General and Chest Hospital. Fifteen people who have recovered from the viral infection were discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Friday night and they left for their homes on Saturday morning.

Till Saturday evening, officials from the Health department said that they were trying to find how a 55-year-old woman from Shadnagar contracted the infectious disease. She died on Friday, and test result received after her death was positive for coronavirus. Another death of a person from Secunderabad too was recorded on Friday.

However, the Health Minister said that there was no community transmission in Telangana.

“Currently, all the positive cases detected are of those who participated in Markaz prayers in Delhi or their contacts. The two from Shadnagar and Secunderabad, who died on Friday had contacts with Delhi returnees,” Mr Rajender said. Tests are being conducted on 1,090 people who had participated in the Delhi event.

A 1,500 bedded hospital in Gachibowli stadium will be available within two days. The Health Minister said doctors, nurses, para-medical staff were appointed at all quarantine centres. The minister said that the Health department has purchased five lakh N-95 masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), 500 ventilators and four lakh testing kits. Samples are being tested in six laboratories round the clock.