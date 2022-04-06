COVID cases register further fall, at 22 in TS

A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19. File. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

April 06, 2022 20:47 IST

Telangana has recorded 22 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 7,91,397. While 17,085 samples were put to test, results of 596 were awaited.

The new 22 infections include 10 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). From March 2, 2020 to April 6 of this year, over 3.42 crore samples were tested and 7,91,397 turned out to be positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 252 were active cases, 7,87,034 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.

