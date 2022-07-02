COVID cases in Telangana cross 500-mark after nearly 5 months

The State’s daily COVID-19 caseload, which has been on a surge since the beginning of June, crossed 500 on Saturday with 516 persons testing positive. The last time the milestone was breached was in mid-February this year.

While the case count has increased, the number of daily tests continues to remain in the 25,000 to 29,000 range. On Saturday, 26,976 samples put to test, and 631 reports were awaited.

The new 516 infections included the highest of 261 from Hyderabad, 43 each from Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 24 from Sangareddy. While these four districts have been recording double or triple-digit cases, Mancherial saw a sudden spike. From single-digit infections until a few days ago, the number of COVID-positive cases in the district increased from 10 on Friday to 34 on Saturday.

The cumulative case tally stands at 8,01,922 while the active caseload has climbed up to 4,784.