COVID cases in Telangana cross 400-mark after 4 months

403 more test positive; officials urge children, elderly to avoid going outdoors

Another sharp spike in COVID-19 cases was observed in Telangana with the daily caseload increasing by at least 50%. The number of fresh infections crossed the 400-mark on Tuesday with 403 persons testing positive for coronavirus. The last time this number had been breached in the State was on February 19 (401 infections).

While the cases have increased compared to the past one week, the number of tests have remained more or less in the same range. A total of 26,704 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

After the third wave earlier this year, the cases were on a decline towards the end of February. The daily caseload remained below 100 till June 6. It crossed 100 again on June 7, and went above 200 on June 14.

ICU admissions

After several weeks, COVID patients started getting admitted in ICUs and occupied oxygen beds from June 18. The number of patients in ICU stood at five while seven occupied oxygen beds and 12 regular beds.

Citing ‘slight rise’ in the cases over the past 15 days, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has issued an advisory which includes avoiding unnecessary travel, completing two doses of vaccination and using face mask in public places.

He reiterated that children under the age of 10 years, and elders above 60 years fall in vulnerable category, and must, therefore, avoid going outdoors unless necessary. This is noteworthy since schools have reopened recently.

“Work spaces are to be provided with soap and handwashing facility or sanitiser. Adequate physical distancing between employees should be maintained,” he suggested.