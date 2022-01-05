COVID cases in Telangana breach 1,500 mark, yet again

HYDERABAD

05 January 2022 20:44 IST

The three urban districts of the State have contributed to 84.5% of the 1,520 cases on Wednesday

Telangana has recorded 468 more COVID-19 cases than Tuesday. The State registered 1,520 new infections on Wednesday, which is 44.4% more cases than the previous day caseload of 1,052. The last time over 1,500 cases were recorded was on June 15, 2021

The spike in cases is unmissable, which can be observed by going through the daily caseload of the past five days. While 317 new infections were recorded on January 1, it was 274 on January 2. The daily case load surged to 482 on January 3, and to 1,052 on January 4, while it was 1,520 on January 5.

Urban cases more

The three urban districts of the State have contributed to 84.5% of 1,520 cases on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 979 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 174 from Rangareddy, 132 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Advertising

Advertising

The cases did not cross 30 in any of the remaining districts. No infection was recorded in Adilabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

One more COVID patient has died. While 42,531 samples were examined, results of 7,039 were awaited. No new Omicron cases were detected. Six more patients with the variant were discharged.

From March 2, 2020 to January 5 of this year, a total of 2.98 crore samples were put through COVID testing and 6,85,543 people were detected with the virus so far. Of the total cases, 6,168 are active cases, 6,75,341 have recovered, and 4,034 people have died.