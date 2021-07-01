COVID cases in June around 85K less than April or May

HYDERABAD

01 July 2021 21:04 IST

Gradual decline in the cases observed from second week of May

The COVID-19 cases in Telangana in June 2021 are around 85,000 lower than the cases recorded in April or May when peak of the second wave was recorded. While 1,34,584 cases were recorded in April and 1,34,991 in May, cases in June dropped to 45,159.

The signs of the second wave in the State were observed from second week of March and peaked from April third week to May first week. The highest of 10,122 cases in a day were recorded on April 26. The gradual decline in the cases was observed from second week of May. There is decline in the number of patients who died of COVID-19.

The State government has imposed night curfew from April 20, and implemented lockdown from May 12 with relaxation from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. After extending the relaxation time, the lockdown was completely lifted from June 20. If one goes by the data in the media bulletins issued by the State Health department, the decline in the cases continued 10 days after lifting the lockdown. Less than 1,000 cases a day were recorded after 86 days when 748 people tested positive for the virus on June 27. Less than a 1,000 cases continue to be reported thereafter.

The highest number of tests in a month were recorded in June of this year, when 34,95,748 samples were examined. This was followed by 27,72,878 tests in April and 21,92,375 in May.

From March 2020 to June 30 of this year, a total of over 1.86 crore samples were put to test and 6,23,510 were detected with coronavirus, and 3,661 people have died of COVID-19.