COVID cases fall to 4,305 along with tests in Telangana

Number of tests come down drastically; 29 deaths reported in previous 24 hours

There has been a further reduction in the number of COVID positive cases in Telangana at 4,305 on Friday as against 4,693 the previous day and it could also be due to the steep fall in tests — 57,416 conducted as against 71,221 tests conducted the previous day. Number of deaths is down to 29.

The official bulletin by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao stated that results of 1,714 reports is yet to come and the number of people recovered is 6,361 taking the number of recoveries so far to 4.63 lakh. Active cases has further come down to 54,832 as against 56,917 the previous day, taking the total number of those infected to 5.21 lakh. Total number of deaths is 2,896.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding districts top the charts although the cases appear to be coming down by the day with 607 cases in the main city, 293 in Rangareddy and 291 in Malkajgiri-Medchal. About 111 cases were reported from Sangareddy.

Districts with more than 100 cases are Nalgonda with 246, Karimnagar having 229, Khammam 222, Siddipet 169, Vikarabad 158, Nagarkurnool 143, Peddapalli 134, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 130, Jagityal 125, Wanaparthy 125, Warangal Urban 128 and Warangal Rural 122. Fewer cases are from districts of Nirmal 25, Naryanapet 26, Komarambheem-Asifabad 29 and Suryapet 31.

Fatality rate across Telangana continues to be 0.55% with national average being 1.1%. The recovery rate has risen slightly to 88.91% more than the national average of 83.4%. Spike in cases has been observed in Warangal Rural 92-122, Wanaparthy 79-110, Khammam 176-222, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 97-130 and Karimnagar 182-229.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao urged to citizens to seek treatment early from the nearest healthcare facility when symptoms surface to prevents complications. Apart from children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years, those in the age group of 20-50 years have been advised not to venture out since they form the most vulnerable groups. Precautions like use of face mask and social distancing is a must outside.