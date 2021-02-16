COVID cases fall below 100 for first time in 7 months

After a little over seven months, less than 100 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana on Sunday. Only 99 people were detected with coronavirus even as 15,766 samples were tested. With this, the tally now stands at 2,96,673.
From the past seven days, over 100 to 150 people have tested positive in a day. Less number of cases were detected on Sunday as comparatively less number of samples are put to test as against 26,000 to 31,000 people being examined daily.
The new 99 cases include 24 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region and 10 from Rangareddy. No cases were reported from 13 districts.
There has also been a marked drop in the cases recorded in the GHMC region. In the current month, not more than 31 cases have been detected in a day.
Two more COVID patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the State to 1,618.
At present, there are 1,676 were active cases and 2,93,379 have recovered. A total of 82,11,404 samples have been tested across the State since March 2 last year.
