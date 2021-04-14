COVID cases fall as testing dips on Ugadi

2,175 cases detected as nearly 72,000 samples tested; eight die, the highest fatality figure since Oct. 17

Amid a consistent surge in coronavirus cases in Telangana, a slump in the daily caseload was recorded on Tuesday with comparatively fewer tests being conducted on the day as the State observed the auspicious occasion of Plavanama Ugadi.

A total of 72,364 samples were put to test and 2,157 were detected with the coronavirus. On the previous day, Monday, 1,13,007 samples had been examined, leading to the detection of 3,052 positive cases. From April 10 to 13, daily cases have stayed below the 3,000-mark when less than 1 lakh tests were performed.

Eight COVID patients died on Tuesday, which is the highest fatality figure for a day after October 17 last year. The death toll now stands at 1,780.

The new 2,157 cases included 361 from Greater Hyderabad region, 245 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 206 from Rangareddy, 187 from Nizamabad and 107 from Jagtial. The lowest of four cases were detected in Mulugu while Mahabubabad recorded eight infections.

So far, over 1.12 crore samples have been tested and the State’s overall tally is 3,34,738. Of the total, 25,459 were active cases while 3,07,499 have recovered.