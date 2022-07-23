COVID cases drop to 652 in TS

After recording over 700 COVID-19 cases on two consecutive days, Telangana registered 652 cases on Saturday.

The daily case load on Thursday was 765 and 739 on Friday. The number of tests ranged from around 32,000 to 35,000 on three days.

The new 652 cases include 297 from Hyderabad, 57 from Rangareddy, and 51 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020, to July 23 this year, a total of 3.62 crore samples were tested and 8,13,772 were detected with COVID. Of the total cases, 8,04,950 recovered, 4,711 were active cases, and 4,111 patients died.