Telangana

COVID cases drop to 396 in Telangana

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 07, 2022 21:11 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 21:11 IST

Telangana witnessed another sharp drop in COVID cases on Sunday. From daily caseload of around 990 to over 1,000 from August 2-5, the number of cases dropped to 652 on Saturday, and further to 396 on Sunday.

The daily tests from August 2 to 5 were around 40,000 to 44,000. There was no huge variation in the number of tests conducted on Saturday as 40,451 samples were tested. However, the number of tests dropped on Sunday with 24,938 samples being tested. The results of 411 were awaited.

Advertisement
Advertisement

From March 2, 2020, to August 7 this year, a total of 3.67 crore samples were tested and 8,25,756 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 5,910 were active cases, 8,15,735 have recovered, and 4,111 people lost their lives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...