COVID cases drop to 396 in Telangana

Telangana witnessed another sharp drop in COVID cases on Sunday. From daily caseload of around 990 to over 1,000 from August 2-5, the number of cases dropped to 652 on Saturday, and further to 396 on Sunday.

The daily tests from August 2 to 5 were around 40,000 to 44,000. There was no huge variation in the number of tests conducted on Saturday as 40,451 samples were tested. However, the number of tests dropped on Sunday with 24,938 samples being tested. The results of 411 were awaited.

From March 2, 2020, to August 7 this year, a total of 3.67 crore samples were tested and 8,25,756 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 5,910 were active cases, 8,15,735 have recovered, and 4,111 people lost their lives.