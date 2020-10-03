COVID cases drop to 1,718 in Telangana

03 October 2020 19:31 IST

Telangana recorded 1,718 COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total to 1,97,327. Usually, over 2, 000 COVID positive cases a day are detected as around 55,000 samples are checked. On October 2, 49,084 people were tested. Results of 994 are awaited. Eight COVID-19 patients have died.

The new cases include 285 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits , 115 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 129 from Rangareddy,105 from Karimnagar,103 from Nalgonda,79 from Khammam, 76 from Siddipet.

A total of 31,53,626 samples were tested in the State from March 2 to October 2 and 1,97,327 were found with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 28,328 are active cases, 1,67,846 have recovered, and 1,153 have died.

In the 62 State government hospitals, 4,536 oxygen beds and 926 ICU beds with ventilator or CPAP facility were vacant on Friday. In the case of 231 private hospitals, 2,552 oxygen beds and 2,094 ICU beds with the ventilator facility were available.