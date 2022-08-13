COVID cases drop in Telangana
The COVID-19 cases in the State dropped sharply to 476 on Friday, from 612 the previous day, and 605 on Thursday. The number of recovered cases was 984 and there were no deaths, according to the bulletin of the Health Department.
As many as 3,763 persons are still under treatment.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.