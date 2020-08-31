COVID cases drop in Telangana due to lesser tests

1,873 people test positive for coronavirus on Sunday

A drop in COVID-19 cases on Sunday was observed in Telangana as comparatively less number of tests were conducted. From August 25, over 60,000 tests a day are being conducted in the State and between 2,700 and 3,100 cases are recorded in a day. However, on Sunday, 37,791 samples were tested and 1,873 people tested positive for coronavirus.

From a little over five weeks, comparatively less number of tests are conducted on weekends (particularly on Sundays), barring on August 23, resulting in less number of cases on one day a week.

The new 1,873 cases include 360 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 180 from Karimnagar, 129 from Rangareddy, 103 from Khammam. Nine more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 827. Of the new cases, 1,293 were asymptomatic and 580 were symptomatic. Of the 37,791 people tested on Sunday, 17,006 were primary contacts and 5,290 were secondary contacts, which comes up to 59 %. This piece of information is mentioned in daily media bulletins issued from August 30. Incidentally, same percentage of primary and secondary contacts were tested on Saturday too.

In the past one week (August 24-30), a total of 3,97,461 tests were performed and 18,872 cases were detected in the State. It is from this week that the State Health department has further increased the number of tests in a day. Out of the total 1,24,963 cases recorded from March 2 to August 31, the active cases are 31,299 while 92,837 have recovered and 827 have died.