COVID cases drop in Telangana; 767 test positive

COVID cases across Telangana came down further on Thursday to 767 (865 on Wednesday), taking the active caseload currently to 17,754.

Two more deaths have been reported taking the official count to 4,105. The results of tests of 1,590 samples were awaited as 58,749 tests were conducted. The day before, 61,573 tests were conducted.

The official bulletin by Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao informed that recoveries have been 2,861 taking the cumulative figure to 7.60 lakh and those infected are now 7.82 lakh since March 2020. Cases across the districts have been reducing over the week with GHMC showing 228, down from 688 a week ago, Ranga Reddy 52, down from 131, Medchal-Malkajgiri 54, down from 131 and Sangareddy 24, down from 71.

Among the single digit case count are Jogulamba-Gadwal 2, Narayanpet & Mulugu 3 each, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool & Jayashankar-Bhupalapally 5 each. Dr. Rao appealed to citizens to adhere to COVID protocols of face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene, and, report to any government facility in case of flu like symptoms of fever, cold, cough or body aches for free treatment. The helpline call centre is ‘104’ and whatsapp 9154170960 for complaints on private hospitals and diagnostic labs.

The total number of those vaccinated has risen to about 5.62 crore with 2.11 lakh doses administered today. These include 34,939 first dose - total 3.06 crore, 1.67 lakh second dose - 2.52 crore and 10,106 precaution dose - 3.70 lakh. In the 15-17 age group about 14 lakh or 77% took the first dose and 42.5 lakh or 23% took the second dose.

While Khomarum-Bheem district has captured 88% of the target population in first dose coverage when other districts are near cent per cent or more from among the 33 districts; in second dose coverage districts of Karimnagar, Khammam, Jangoan, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Hanumkonda and Medak have acheived 100%, the bulletin added.