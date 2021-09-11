COVID cases drop below 300 again

The daily load of COVID-19 cases in Telangana has once again dropped to under 300 as the tests, too, dropped to around 70,000.

On Saturday, 69,833 samples were examined and 296 people were found positive for coronavirus. The State recorded 298 cases on September 7 (Tuesday) when 68,097 tests were conducted. Less than 300 infections in a day were recorded twice more this month when the daily tests were around 50,000.

The new 296 infections on Saturday included 74 from Greater Hyderabad region, 29 from Karimnagar, and 22 from Warangal Urban. No infection was recorded in five districts including Vikarabad, Narayanpet and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad.

The death toll stood at 3,893 with one more patient succumbing to the virus.

As of Saturday evening, the State had 5,324 active cases.