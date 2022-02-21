COVID cases drop below 100 in Greater Hyderabad region

95 infections logged in GHMC limits

After several weeks, the Greater Hyderabad region has recorded less than 100 cases of COVID-19 even as the third wave shows signs of receding. Only 95 infections were detected in the municipal corporation limits on Monday. The cases started to shoot up in the region during the last week of December 2021.

On the whole, Telangana recorded 385 cases on Monday, taking the total to 7,87,063. Of the 39,386 samples put to test, results of 1,015 were awaited. Zero COVID deaths were recorded. The fatality count stands at 4,109.

The new 385 infections also included 31 from Rangareddy, 27 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 21 from Khammam. No case was registered in Jogulamba-Gadwal.

Of the total cases, 4,787 were active.