COVID cases dip with drop in tests

10 die as 894 test positive

Telanganites breathed a little easy with only 894 samples testing postive for COVID-19 on Sunday, which is the lowest number of cases in a day in the past one-and-a-half months. However, this does not indicate sudden drop in prevalence of the infectious disease.

Only 8,794 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted on Sunday which is the lowest number of tests in a day in the past one month.

Usually, the number of tests and cases drop on weekends. This trend was observed from the last week of July. While around 20,000 tests are conducted on weekdays, only around 8,500-12,500 tests were conducted on July 26, August 2, 9,15, 16 (all weekends).

The 894 cases detected on August 16 include 147 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 85 from Rangareddy, 69 from Karimnagar. Test results of 421 swab samples are awaited. The toll crossed 700 as 10 more COVID patients died. Out of the total 92,255 cases , 21,420 are active, 70,132 were discharged, and 703 died.

At 42 State government hospitals, 3,396 oxygen beds, 453 ICU beds, were available on Sunday. In case of 120 private hospitals, 1,343 oxygen beds, and 714 ICU beds were available.