COVID cases cross 6,000 mark in Telangana

HYDERABAD

18 June 2020 23:20 IST

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 6,000 mark as 352 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total cases to 6027. This is the highest number of cases detected in a day till date. Three more people died taking the toll to 195.

The State government has started performing 50,000 coronavirus tests from Monday in containment zones, on contacts of positive patients, those who come to government testing centres with symptoms and others. The aim of conducting tests is to gauge the prevalence of the infectious disease. It is serving the purpose as more cases are being detected. While 269 were detected on Wednesday, 352 more were detected on Thursday, which indicates that increased testing helps in detecting more cases. If more cases are detected and their contacts too are traced, further spread of the virus can be checked.

Though the number of tests performed in a day and cumulative number of tests were mentioned in medical bulletins issued by the State Health department in the past two days, the crucial data was not mentioned in the medical bulletin on Thursday.

The 352 new cases include 302 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area , 17 from Rangareddy, 10 from Medchal. Of the total 6027 cases, 2531 are active cases, 3301 were discharged and 195 died.