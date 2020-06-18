COVID cases cross 6,000 mark in Telangana

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 6,000 mark as 352 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total cases to 6027. This is the highest number of cases detected in a day till date. Three more people died taking the toll to 195.
The State government has started performing 50,000 coronavirus tests from Monday in containment zones, on contacts of positive patients, those who come to government testing centres with symptoms and others. The aim of conducting tests is to gauge the prevalence of the infectious disease. It is serving the purpose as more cases are being detected. While 269 were detected on Wednesday, 352 more were detected on Thursday, which indicates that increased testing helps in detecting more cases. If more cases are detected and their contacts too are traced, further spread of the virus can be checked.
Though the number of tests performed in a day and cumulative number of tests were mentioned in medical bulletins issued by the State Health department in the past two days, the crucial data was not mentioned in the medical bulletin on Thursday.
The 352 new cases include 302 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area , 17 from Rangareddy, 10 from Medchal. Of the total 6027 cases, 2531 are active cases, 3301 were discharged and 195 died.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath