COVID cases cross 50,000 mark in Telangana

The total number of COVID cases in Telangana crossed the 50,000 mark on Thursday with 1,567 swab samples testing positive.

According to the bulletin released by the Health department, the total number of positive cases reached 50,826 on Thursday. Nine more people died due to COVID in the State, taking the tally to 447. The recovery rate was impressive at 77.3% with 37,666 patients recovering from the virus. The government has so far collected 3.22 lakh samples with an estimated 8,058 tests conducted per million. The cumulative sample positivity rate has dropped significantly from 20% a week ago to 15.8% as on date giving relief to the Health department officials.

GHMC area continued to register maximum number of cases at 662, but the percentage of cases in the region as compared to a few weeks ago has become a cause of concern for the officials

As the rise in the number of COVID cases continues to worry the administration, several districts are reporting increase in the number of cases. The details of the cases reported from the districts is indicative of the spreading of the virus to areas other than Hyderabad.

Areas other than the metropolitan limits have started reporting huge number of COVID cases as is evident from the “official” figures with Rangareddy district reporting 213 cases on a single day while Rajanna Sircilla regiserting 62 cases on Thursday. Mahbubnagar with 61 new cases, Nagarkurnool with 51, Nalgonda with 44are other districts which reported increase in the number of cases.