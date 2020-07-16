COVID cases cross 40,000 mark in State

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 40,000 on Thursday. A total of 41,018 cases were reported till July 16 as 1,676 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Ten more COVID patients died taking the toll to 396. The new 1,676 cases include 788 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 224 from Rangareddy and 160 from Medchal.

Of the total 41,018 cases, 13,328 are active, 27,295 were discharged and 396 patients died. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate stands at 18.41%. Test per million population is 5,350.

The State Director of Public Health (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao in the medical bulletin gave the list of 16 government laboratories and 23 private laboratories where COVID- tests are offered.

The number of doctors to attend COVID patients and suspects is likely to increase as a decision was taken to appoint medical students who completed Post-Graduation as Senior Resident doctors. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender gave directions to this effect on Thursday.

The Health Minister held review meeting with Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi who replaced A Santhi Kumari as principal secretary of the State Health and Family Welfare department. Mr Rizvi assumed the charge on Thursday. Measures taken till now and future strategies were discussed during the meeting.

Mr Rajender said that the Health department has been working without a break from March 2 -when first COVID case was detected. He has directed officials to clear pending works related to requirements at hospitals or of staff.

Director of Medical Health K Ramesh Reddy, the DPH Dr Rao, the State’s COVID Expert Committee member Dr B Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) K Chandrasekhar Reddy were present at the meeting.