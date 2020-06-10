COVID cases cross 4,000 mark

Hyderabad

10 June 2020 22:42 IST

191 test positive, 8 succumb in Telangana

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 4,000 mark on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the State touched 4,111 as 191 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Eight more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 156.

Of the 191 cases, 143 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area , 11 each from Medchal and Sangareddy, eight from Rangareddy, four from Mahbubnagar, three each from Jagtial and Medak, two each from Nagarkurnool and Karimnagar, one each from Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, and Siddipet.

Of the total 4,111 cases, 2,138 are active cases, 1,817 discharged, and 156 died. The number of healthcare professionals who were diagnosed with COVID-19 rose as two professors, one nurse from Government General and Chest Hospital tested positive for coronavirus. An accountant at the hospital too tested positive.

In the past seven days (June 4-10), 1,091 cases were recorded in Telangana, and 1,413 cases were detected in the first ten days of the month.

The first COVID-19 case in Telangana was reported on March 2. From March 2 to April 26, 1,001 cases were recorded. The total number of cases on May 26 was 1,991. The total crossed 2000, and stood at 2098 when 107 more samples tested positive for coronavirus on May 27.

It took less number of days to cross the 3,000 and 4,000 mark. In the next 7 days (May 28-June 3), 922 cases were detected and total crossed 3,000 mark. In another seven days (June 4-10), 1091 cases were detected taking the total to 4,11.