COVID cases cross 4 lakh in Telangana

HYDERABAD

26 April 2021 19:47 IST

6,551 test COVID-positive on Sunday

The total COVID-19 cases in Telangana has crossed 4 lakhs on Sunday. Number of people who died of COVID-19 has breached 2,000.

With 6,551 cases and 43 deaths on April 25, the total cases from March 2 last year has reached 4.01 lakh and deaths stand at 2,024.

The last set of 50,000 cases were recorded in only eight days (April 18-25). This is the shortest duration taken to record 50,000 cases. The earlier sets of around 50,000 cases were recorded in longer time.

Comparatively less number of COVID-19 cases were detected in Telangana on Sunday as number of tests dropped. At least over a lakh samples were tested in a day in the past week leading to spike in cases.

On Saturday, 1,08,602 tests were conducted and 8,126 cases were detected. However, 73,275 samples were tested on Sunday and 6,551 cases were recorded. The total tests drop on every Sunday.

While cases dropped, COVID-19 deaths continue to increase unabated as 43 patients died on Sunday.

The highest of 1,418 cases were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, followed by 554 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 482 in Nizamabad. The lowest of 25 were from Mulugu.

From March 2-2020 to April 25 of this year, a total of 1,25,66,674 samples were tested and 4,01,783 cases were detected. Of the total, 65,997 were active cases, 3,34,144 have recovered, and 2,042 have died.