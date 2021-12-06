‘COVID cases could surge from mid-January, peak in February’

HYDERABAD

06 December 2021 00:11 IST

Health official rules out lockdown, but advises people to vaccinate themselves and mask up

The upcoming year may not start on a good note as another surge in COVID-19 cases is anticipated by Health authorities. However, complete restriction on movement of people is unlikely .

“According to our estimates, cases in our State or country would increase from January 15, and might peak in February,” said Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao at a press conference here on Sunday.

Whenever a new variant spreads in India or other countries, analysis is taken up to draw an estimate of how fast the new variant would spread, when it can enter our State, its severity and other aspects. On multiple occasions, the senior health official said that Omicron spreads six times faster than Delta — which traumatised thousands of families in the second wave.

Advertising

Advertising

However, officials from the Health department have sounded hopeful, citing reports from South Africa which stated that patients with Omicron did not develop severe form of COVID-19, or die from the infectious disease.

When asked if there would be any containment measures, Dr Rao ruled out the possibility of lockdown regardless of the situation in the coming days. Measures taken by the Health department, precautions to be maintained by people were cited as tools to combat the virus. Effect on livelihoods of people, impact on financial situation were cited while ruling out restrictions on movement.

At the press conference, the senior health official has said that it shouldn’t be surprising if the new variant (Omicron) is detected in Hyderabad in the coming days. Since it takes a few weeks for the effect of vaccines to kick in, people were urged to take the jabs to gain protection from coronavirus. New variants are seen where vaccine coverage is less. Usage of masks too was insisted.