COVID cases continue to rise

122 fresh cases, active caseload goes up to 811

The rise in COVID cases in Hyderabad and across Telangana continues with 122 new cases detected taking the overall active caseload to 811 on Thursday. About 12,385 tests were conducted and 488 results are awaited.

This is against 116 cases recorded for 13,920 tests done and results of 608 awaited the day before. Cases have jumped in Hyderabad from 25 last week to 94 now, from two to nine in Medchal-Malkajgiri but dropped from 16 to 12 in Rangareddy district.

An official bulletin of the Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivas Rao said Sangareddy has three and one each has been recorded in Warangal -Rural, Hanamkonda and Mahabubnagar. The total number of those infected has risen to 7.95 lakh and recovered to 7.90 lakh with 42 recoveries on Thursday.

The director has appealed to the citizens to reach the nearest government healthcare facility in case of any flu like symptoms of cold, cough and fever where sufficient infrastructure has been created to test for COVID and also give treatment for free. It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against COVID, including wearing a face mask and maintain physical distance.

Citizens can also call up helpline ‘104’ or the WhatsApp number 9154170960 for making any complaints about private hospitals and laboratories.

Vaccination

The total vaccination coverage has now gone up to 6.36 crore including 3.23 crore first dose,3.06 crore second dose and 8.55 lakh precautionary or booster dose so far with cumulative 24,895 doses administered today. In the 15-17 years age group first dose it has been 92% or about 17 lakh of the target 18.4 lakh population and and for the second dose, it has been 14.88 lakh or 81%.

For the 12-14 years age group, the first dose coverage has gone up to 10.54 lakh of the targetted 11.36 lakh or 89% and the second dose coverage to 6.18 lakh or 54%. The precaution or booster dose coverage is poor with just 3% or 8.54 lakh of the target population of 2.76 crore taking it, said the bulletin.