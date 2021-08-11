Telangana

COVID cases below 500 as tests stay low

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana continued to stay under 500 for the fourth consecutive day as tests dropped to 80,000-90,000 a day. Until a week ago, over one lakh samples were examined in a day. On Wednesday, 88,164 samples were put to test and 482 were detected with coronavirus.

Of the new infections, 82 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 61 from Karimnagar, 41 from Warangal Urban and 35 from Nalgonda. No case was detected in Nagarkurnool, and only one case was detected each in Vikarabad, Medak, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Two more COVID patients died, pushing up the death toll to 3,833.

Of the total cases, 8,137 were active as of Wednesday evening.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 9:16:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/covid-cases-below-500-as-tests-stay-low/article35862146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY