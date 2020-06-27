COVID cases at 1,087 in Telangana

More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a day were reported in Telangana for the first time on Saturday. The total cases reached 13,436 as 1,087 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The daily cases are rapidly increasing now. It took 56 days (March 2-April 26) to record the first 1,000 cases in the State.
The new 1,087 cases include 888 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 74 from Rangareddy, 37 from Medchal, 35 from Nalgonda, 11 from Sangareddy district. Six more COVID-19 patients died. Of the total 13,436 cases, 8,265 are active cases, 4,928 were discharged, and 243 died.
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) — percentage of samples which test positive — on Saturday was 27%, and the cumulative positivity rate was 16.9%.
