COVID cases: 417 detected on Tuesday

Telangana has recorded 417 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total to 6,53,202. While 87,230 samples were examined, results of 1,109 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients have died.

The new 417 infections include 84 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 54 from Karimnagar, 29 from Nalgonda, 27 from Warangal Urban. No infection was recorded in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Jogulamba Gadwal.

From March 2, 2020 to August 17 of this year, a total of 2.35 crore samples were examined and 6,53,202 people were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 6,939 were active cases, 6,42,416 have recovered, and 3,847 have died.