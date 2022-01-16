COVID caseload in past 15 days exceeds four-month tally

HYDERABAD

16 January 2022 01:11 IST

Over 25,000 cases, 25 fatalities recorded in first 15 days of the year

Yet another year began with concerns over COVID-19 cases and in the first 15 days itself, the viral caseload has exceeded the total number of infections logged in the past four months.

Between September and December last year, 23,844 cases were recorded. And from January 1 to 15, the total number of infections logged is 25,264.

Apart from the cases, the number of daily tests, COVID patients in ICUs and active cases have also increased. Deaths, however, continue to be low. While 154 COVID patients died in the past four months, 25 people died between January 1 and 15.

A marginal increase in cases was observed from the last week of November. The daily caseload crossed 200 in December. The new infections started to shoot up from the beginning of the year. On January 7, the daily infections crossed 2,000 for the first time in many months.

ICU admissions

The number of COVID patients in ICU and oxygen beds occupied was around 400-450 in December, which remained in the same range till January 11. A gradual increase in the occupancy of both categories of beds was observed thereafter.

On January 15, the occupancy of ICU beds and oxygen beds stood at 522 and 845, respectively. There are a total of 11,923 ICU beds and 22,020 oxygen beds in the government and private hospitals across Telangana.

The active cases have spiked from around 4,000 to 22,017. The positive cases are either under treatment or in isolation.

The daily tests have increased from around 30,000-45,000 to 70,000-90,000 barring on Sundays and public holidays.

Doctors in government hospitals say the cases will surge in the coming days as there was a lot of movement of people during Sankranti. Going by the current rate of hospitalisation, they are hoping that bed occupancy will be low. Out-patient numbers would be high, which is already happening.