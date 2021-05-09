COVID care centres told to preserve Remdesivir vials

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

09 May 2021 22:54 IST

‘Display MRP details of the injections on notice boards’

In an effort to curb illegal sale of Remdesivir injections used for treatment of critically-ill COVID patients, the district administration has instructed all hospitals, notified as COVID care centres, to properly preserve the vials of the anti-viral injections used in COVID-19 treatment for medical audit.

Directions have also been issued to maintain record of administration of Remdesivir, the injectable drug, along with details of the hospitalised patients, sources said.

The authorities have issued a set of instructions to COVID care centres, including six government and 20 private hospitals, in the district to put on display the details of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Remdesivir injections on notice boards.

The move follows the recent incident of ‘diversion’ of Remdesivir injections from the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam allegedly by three employees of the major public healthcare facility to a private hospital in the temple town over a week ago. A contract doctor of the hospital’s COVID ward was arrested by Bhadrachalam police last Monday in connection with the case.

It is suspected that the accused in the case allegedly fudged the hospital records and illegally sold some Remdesivir injections at a staggering price in black market.

The alleged drug diversion incident amid the pandemic drew flak from a host of Adivasi organisations, which demanded a thorough probe into the incident by the CB-CID.

Meanwhile, Collector M.V. Reddy has directed the officials to book cases under the Epidemic Diseases Act against those found selling Remdesivir injections at higher price than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and also prevent illegal sale of the injections.

Complaints, if any, regarding excess charges in private hospitals, notified as COVID care centres, can be lodged with the District Medical and Health Officer (phone number 9948530088), District Coordinator of Hospital Services (phone number 9700931010), Drug Inspector (phone number 9849634754).

People can contact the COVID control room at the DM&HO’s office in Kothagudem on phone numbers 08744-241950 or 08744-246655.