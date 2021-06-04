Telangana

COVID care centre launched

The Montfort Social Institute (MSI) in Church Colony of Uppal launched a Covid Care Centre for slum communities on Friday, where isolation and treatment is provided free of cost.

The 25-bed facility will provide free accommodation, food, medicines, and doctors’ consultation for patients with mild symptoms. Counselling for patients and their families will also be provided, a press note informed.

Several COVID-positive patients in slums do not have facility for isolation at home, due to small size of the dwellings. This means that the entire family becomes vulnerable to the infection. Thus, the free COVID centre on MSI’s premises is meant to combat this problem, the press note said.


Jun 4, 2021

