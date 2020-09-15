Telangana's daily COVID bulletin finally brought up to date

HYDERABAD

Data of a couple of elements, however, remains unchanged

Certain figures in the Telangana media bulletin, which had strangely remained constant for more than two weeks, finally appear to have been updated. However, the data of people who died of COVID-19 and due to co-morbidities remains unchanged since one-and-a-half months.

The percentage of primary and secondary contacts tested daily, and percentage of symptomatic and asymptomatic patients of the total cases in the State were mentioned in the media bulletins issued from August 30. However, the percentages did not change for 16 days (August 29 to September 13). The observation about the unaltered data was reported in these columns on September 6.

In the bulletin, details on the number of samples being put to test, and the number of primary and secondary contacts undergoing testing per day are mentioned. The number of tests in a day changed every day, but on all the 16 days, the number of primary contacts and secondary contacts tested in a day remained at 45% and 14%, respectively.

On September 14, the bulletin showed that of the total 51,247 samples put to test, 44% were collected from primary contacts, and 12% from secondary contacts, thereby marking a marginal change.

Another table listing out the total number of asymptomatic and symptomatic persons stayed at 69% and 31% on all days between August 29 and September 13. On Tuesday, however, a slight change in this was observed — asymptomatic persons accounted for 70% of cases while the remaining 30% had symptoms.

While those two details changed, percentages of people who died of COVID-19 and due to co-morbidities have not changed since July 27. This, despite constant change in the number of COVID-19 deaths.

The percentages of deaths due to COVID stands at 46.13% and due to co-morbidities at 53.87%. This piece of information is included in the bulletin from July 28 (based on data from July 27), when the total deaths in the State was 480 which increased to 984 on September 14. However, these two figures have remained unchanged since July 27.