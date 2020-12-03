COVID alert: Politicians, cadre urged to isolate themselves for a week

As politicians and party cadre interacted closely with people, there is a chance for COVID to spread further if asymptomatic virus carriers, who did not take precautions, were part of the rallies or other events.

HYDERABAD

03 December 2020 10:45 IST

‘Hectic campaigning for GHMC polls can lead to spread of virus’

Public representatives, political leaders and party cadre, who participated in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections for campaigning and polling, were urged by the Telangana Health department to isolate themselves for a week to contain possible spread of coronavirus.

As politicians and party cadre interacted closely with people, there is a chance for the infectious disease to spread further if asymptomatic virus carriers, who did not take precautions, were part of the rallies or other events, the Health officials pointed out.

It was observed during the civic election rallies that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and physical distancing was not maintained. Though it was anticipated that the cases might surge after a few festivals were celebrated in the past few months, the State has been fortunate not to record a spike.

However, the GHMC election process witnessed huge gatherings, which could be a possible source for a surge. Besides, the temperatures have dropped that are quite favourable for the virus to thrive.

At a press conference held at the State Health campus on Wednesday, Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, who requested politicians and party cadre to isolate themselves for a week to avoid second wave of COVID in the State, asked them not to step out unless it was a medical emergency.

He said that it takes five to seven days to develop symptoms and if any of them have COVID and mingle with family members or others, there is a chance for the virus to spread further leading to a second wave of COVID. “If any of you develop symptoms, please get tested at government health facilities,” he said.

Health department officials have been cautioning about a second wave if precautions are not maintained. Dr. Srinivasa Rao added that cases were surging in European nations, and in other states in India. The official also said that cases have increased in Jagtial because of a marriage and in a market.