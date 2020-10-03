Covid-affected can take the EAMCET again on Oct 8

Hyderabad

03 October 2020 14:21 IST

However, candidates who have been tested positive for Covid-19 only will be eligible to take the test.

EAMCET aspirants in Telangana, who could not attend the test held last month, will be given an opportunity to appear again on October 8.

However, candidates who have been tested positive for Covid-19 only will be eligible to take the test. Officials are toying with the idea of giving three weeks window prior to the original test dates from September 9 to 14 calculating the 21 days quarantine period.

The TSCHE Chairman, T. Papi Reddy said the onus lies on candidates to prove that they were infected with Covid-19 and recovery submitting certificates from the medical authorities. “Some candidates who came to the venue on the exam dates and confessed their infection were turned away from the exam centres. Keeping in mind such candidates and also others who could not travel to the exam centre due to Covid-19, we have taken the decision to conduct the test again,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, some confusion prevailed after the EAMCET Convenor’s office said a the test would be conducted on October 3 for such candidates but withdrew it later. The date was apparently given to candidates who applied to the Convenor for an opportunity. Since it was not publicised officially the TSCHE now has decided to cancels the October 3 test and conduct a fresh test on October 8 taking all aspects into consideration.

Prof. Papi Reddy said the Council was not in favour of giving the opportunity to those who missed the test in September without medical reasons. There were more than 10,000 absentees and officials say a test was not possible for all of them at this time.

EAMCET results on Oct 6

Meanwhile, the authorities are busy making arrangements for the release of test results on October 6. The engineering part of the EAMCET was conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14 and medical test on September 28 and 29. For the EAMCET exam this year 1.42 lakh candidates registered for the engineering stream and around 78,000 for the medical and agriculture steams.

Results will be declared on the EAMCET official website ‘eamcet.tsche.ac.in’ and candidates can check the results keying in their hall ticket numbers, Intermediate hall ticket numbers and date of birth.