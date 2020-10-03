COVID-affected can take EAMCET Engg. again

Special tests for Medical stream and all CETs as well

EAMCET engineering aspirants in Telangana, who could not attend the test held last month, will be given another opportunity to appear. It is likely to be held on October 8.

However, candidates who tested COVID- positive between August 17 and September 14 only will be eligible for the special test. Officials said they considered three-weeks window prior to the original test dates, calculating the 21 days quarantine period.

Candidates who fulfill the conditions for the special test have to submit the filled-in undertaking form available on the TS EAMCET-2020 website ‘http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in’ along with the COVID-19 positive report, corresponding COVID-negative report and a copy of the hall ticket to the Email ‘convenertseamcet2020a@jntuh.ac.in’ or ‘convenertseamcet2020b@jntuh.ac.in’ before October 5 midnight.

The date, time and exam venue of this special session for engineering stream will be intimated in due course of time.

TSCHE Chairman, T. Papi Reddy said special tests would also be conducted for the medical stream and all other CETs after reviewing the situation once again. “In principle, we have taken a decision to conduct a special test for all other CETs as well. We will announce the procedures and the dates after the final review of each test,” he said.

Earlier, some confusion prevailed after the EAMCET convenor’s office said a test would be conducted on October 3 for such candidates but withdrew it later. The date was apparently given to candidates who applied to the convenor for an opportunity. Since it was not publicised officially, the TSCHE has decided to cancel the October 3 test.

Mr Reddy said the Council was not in favour of giving opportunity to those who missed the test in September without medical reasons. There were more than 20,000 absentees and officials say a test was not possible for all of them at this time.

EAMCET results

Meanwhile, the authorities are busy making arrangements for release of test results on October 6. The engineering part of the EAMCET were conducted on September 9,10,11 and 14 and medical test on September 28 and 29. For the EAMCET exam this year 1.42 lakh candidates registered for the engineering stream and around 78,000 for the medical and agriculture steams.

Results will be declared on the EAMCET official website ‘eamcet.tsche.ac.in’ and candidates can check the results keying in their hallticket numbers, Intermediate hallticket numbers and date of birth.