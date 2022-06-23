COVID active cases cross 3,000 mark with 494 fresh cases in TS

Rise in COVID cases continues unabated with 494 fresh cases reported across Telangana on Thursday. This includes 459 cases within the capital and its environs, resulting in active cases crossing the 3,000 mark to 3,048.

The last time more than 3,000 cases was recorded was in January this year. This was for 28,865 tests conducted and results for 517 samples awaited. The previous day, 434 new cases were detected with 27,754 tests done and 507 reports awaited, according to the bulletin issued by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

According to the report, there are 37 hospitalisations with 24 in private hospitals and 13 in government hospitals. Among them, 10 are in ICU (nine in private and one in government hospital), and 10 requiring oxygen with six in private and four in government hospitals.

There is no change in the official death count that remains 4,111 since March 2020. There are 351 new cases within Hyderabad, up from 172 a week ago; 102 in Rangareddy, up from 62 in the same time; 31 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, up from 20, and 11 in Sangareddy, up from just one.

Around 15 districts have reported zero cases and there have been just one case in Peddapalli district. There have been 126 recoveries taking the total recovered to 7.91 lakh whereas the number of infected has risen to 7.98 lakh.

Dr. Rao urged citizens with any flu or influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, please report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without any delay.

Patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without COVID positive report can go to any notified Government COVID hospital where elaborate arrangements for testing and treatment have been made. Based on the clinical requirements, beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in them.

The DPH urged people to complete vaccination by taking both doses and that it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against COVID,including wearing a face mask and maintain physical distance. Call Centre for helpline and grievances is 104, for complaints against private hospitals and labs call whatsapp -9154170960

Vaccination

About 18,047 vaccine doses were administered and this has 1,347 first dose; 10,667 second dose and 6,033 precaution or the booster dose taking the total doses to around 6.40 crore. The 15-17 age category coverage for the first dose has gone upto 92% or about 17 lakh out of the target population of 18.4 lakh and second dose coverage has been 82% or 15 lakh.

In the 12-14 years category, the first dose reach has been 90% of about 10.02 lakh out of the target population of 11.36 lakh and the second dose coverage has been 59% or 6.65 lakh. Precaution dose coverage continues to be poor with just 3% or 9.46 lakh out of the target population of 2.77 crore, the release added.