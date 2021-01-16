COVID a result of destruction of nature: Governor

The present COVID-19 crisis is a result of indiscriminate destruction of nature which disrupted activity in almost all spheres of life, remarked Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Virtually inaugurating the month-long Samrakshana-Kshamata Mahotsav (SAKSHAM 2021) organised by State-level Coordinator for Oil Industry in Telangana, Ms. Soundararajan said indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources and burning of fossil fuels were resulting in high levels of pollution causing global warming. Hence, she called for promotion of clean and green energy to protect the plant earth and ensure survival of life on earth.

It was high time to promote clean, green and renewable energy at all levels to reduce pollution levels in the country in view of the fact that India was the third largest energy consumer in the world.

She insisted on India emerging as the global powerhouse of green energy in the days to come. As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the country must become self-reliant in energy sector. The country could not afford to continue to import oil and gas from other countries as they drained out valuable foreign exchange of India.

The Governor said policy reforms and initiatives in energy sector of the country effectively addressed its issues like energy access, efficiency, affordability, sustainability and energy security.

Representatives of different oil companies, including the State-level coordinator J.M. Naik, Shravan S. Rao (IOC), C.K. Narasimha (HPCL), Saibal Mukherji (BPCL), Sanjay Shinde (GAIL-India) and Hari Kelothu of Petroleum Conservation Research Association were present.