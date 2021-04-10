COVID-19 vaccine doses in Telangana to last for only three days

Telangana is left with only 5.66 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine which would last for three days at the maximum. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who mentioned this in a letter addressed to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday, has requested to urgently provide at least 30 lakh more doses of the vaccine to the State for the next 15 days.

Mr Somesh Kumar said that the vaccination has been ramped up in the State and number of vaccinations crossed 1.15 lakh on Friday. “In the coming days this will be enhanced to over two lakh doses per day,” he stated.

From January 16, a total of 18,99,010 doses were used in the State. Of them, 16,08,358 were given as first dose and 2,90,652 as second dose.