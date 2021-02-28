COVID-19 vaccination for high-risk citizens from today

Only e-registration allowed for the first few days

From Monday, the State Health department will start administering COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 60 years and above, as well as those in the 45-59 years age bracket having co-morbidities.

While officials had said one can either register online for the vaccination or by walking into a vaccination centre, only the former would be allowed for the first few days. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said people can register on ‘cowin.gov.in’. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that registration will open at 9 a.m on Monday and can also be done through other IT apps such as Aarogya Setu.

On Monday, the immunisation will be rolled out at 93 centres across the State which will be increased to over 1,000 centres in a week. They will include government and private hospitals. The jabs will not be given at home, outside hospitals or at other health centres.

To begin the registration, mobile number has to be provided. One-time password (OTP) will be sent to mobile number. Verifying the OTP will lead to ‘Registration of vaccination’ page. Seven identity cards such as Aadhaar and Electoral Photo Identity Card are listed which can be used for the registration.

Beneficiaries have to enter their basic details such as name, gender, age, ID card details, and others. After creating an account, three more people can be added with the same phone number. Beneficiaries can select date and vaccination centre of their choice.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said the second dose should be taken within 29 to 42 days after the first dose. However, he advised people to ideally take it on 29th or 30th day.

Beneficiaries will not be provided with an option to choose a vaccine and the brand for the first and second dose will be the same. Those who want to get vaccine on March 1 can register till 3 p.m. on Monday.

Vaccine charges

The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government health facilities. However, people have to shell out money if they choose to get the jab at a private hospital. Senior officials said people have to bear expenses if they get admitted for any Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI).

Dr Srinivasa Rao said one dose of vaccine costs ₹150, and private hospitals can charge a maximum of ₹100 as service charge over. He said it is the prerogative of a private hospital to waive off the service charge or bill it for less than ₹100.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy directed private hospitals to ensure that their regular patients do not get mixed up with vaccine beneficiaries. This is to avoid possible transmission of coronavirus from patients to beneficiaries. Therefore, a doctor has to be present at the vaccination centre.

Officials have urged people not to crowd vaccination centres as the drive will be conducted for four to five months. Dr Ramesh Reddy said online registrations helps to schedule appointment according to convenience.

Co-morbidities

In case of people who are in the 45-59 year age group with co-morbidities, they would be asked to upload certificate of co-morbidity during the registration and carry it along with them to the vaccination site. Proforma of the certificate will be accessible on the cowin website. List of 20 conditions or illnesses which qualify as co-morbidities will be listed in the certificate.

Dr Ramesh Reddy said the proforma has been sent to all doctor associations.